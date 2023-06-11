Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,856 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 68,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $3,302,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,667,707 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,987.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 184,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,694,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,688,709.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $3,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,667,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,987.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 469,989 shares of company stock worth $564,071 over the last ninety days. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.27 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.75 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 62.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Porch Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

