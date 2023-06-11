Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,139 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 29.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cerus news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326 over the last ninety days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Further Reading

