Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,650 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCEL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 187,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,174.6% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,515,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 733,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 117,870 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCEL stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

