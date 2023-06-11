Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $120,000 in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of LL Flooring as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 4,306.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 586,048 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LL Flooring by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LL Flooring by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Stock Down 2.4 %

LL Flooring stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $240.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of LL Flooring from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About LL Flooring

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.