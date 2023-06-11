Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $121,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 74,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,004,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,587,207 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,252,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 827,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 in the last three months. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qurate Retail stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.92. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Qurate Retail Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.