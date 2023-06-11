Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

