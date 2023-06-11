Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.14% of Sunlight Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SUNL opened at $0.38 on Friday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

