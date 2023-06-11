Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Canoo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo Stock Performance

Shares of GOEV opened at $0.52 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Canoo Profile

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.