Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,355,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,398,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,607,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 170,607 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Genius Sports Stock Down 2.0 %

GENI opened at $5.85 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.