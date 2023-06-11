Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

