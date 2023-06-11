Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,713,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,014,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after acquiring an additional 424,276 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,973,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 385,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

