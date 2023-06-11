Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,622,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 916.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,383,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

