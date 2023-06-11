Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases 32,847 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,847 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in IonQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IonQ by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in IonQ during the third quarter worth $136,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The company had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $51,789.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 839,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,779.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,789.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,779.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

