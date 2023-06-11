Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 96,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 550.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.