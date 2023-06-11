Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Shares in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 149,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 97,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $722,686.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,512,581 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,476.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 141,771 shares of company stock worth $995,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LFST stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

