Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,699,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

