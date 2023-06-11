Alpine Global Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 756.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,891 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.64. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Desktop Metal Company Profile

DM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

