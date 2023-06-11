Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 5,822 Shares of Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Alpine Global Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRACU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Northern Revival Acquisition by 101.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get Northern Revival Acquisition alerts:

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Performance

Northern Revival Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Northern Revival Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Revival Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Revival Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.