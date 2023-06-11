Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,019.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $298,900 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of ADPT opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

