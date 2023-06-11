Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

