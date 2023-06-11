Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teramo Advisors LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danimer Scientific

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 365,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,400. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 1.7 %

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 377.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.