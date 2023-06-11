Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Finally, RV Capital AG increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the third quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 709,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Carvana Trading Down 21.3 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $19.07 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

