Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of eXp World by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in eXp World by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Trading Up 2.4 %

EXPI stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 412.48 and a beta of 2.71.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,858,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.