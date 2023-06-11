Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globe Life Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

GL opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

