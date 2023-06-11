Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

