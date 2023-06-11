Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Terran Orbital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Terran Orbital by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLAP. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.48.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

