Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.47. Altus Power shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 489,863 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,859,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300,849.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 112,500 shares of company stock worth $510,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

AMPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $888 million, a P/E ratio of -277.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

