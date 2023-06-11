Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
