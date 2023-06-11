Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.8 %

Amphenol stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

