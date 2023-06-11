AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR opened at $15.38 on Friday. AMREP has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AMREP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP during the 1st quarter worth about $1,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMREP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMREP by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

