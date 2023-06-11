AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Stock Performance
Shares of AXR opened at $15.38 on Friday. AMREP has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%.
Institutional Trading of AMREP
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
