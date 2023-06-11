Analysts Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Target Price at $43.30

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APEMY shares. AlphaValue lowered Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Aperam Trading Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. Aperam has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

About Aperam

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

