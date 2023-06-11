Analysts Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Target Price at $11.85

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVDX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $219,044.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,947,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,739,966.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $219,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,947,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,739,966.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,913,893 shares of company stock valued at $32,156,639. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.41.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. Research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

