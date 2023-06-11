Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) PT at $2,107.00

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,107.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.08) to GBX 2,510 ($31.20) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,900 ($36.05) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group
BHP Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BHP stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.