Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) PT at $2,107.00

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,107.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.08) to GBX 2,510 ($31.20) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,900 ($36.05) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

