Analysts Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 202.50

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 200.83 ($2.50).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 240 ($2.98) to GBX 225 ($2.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.86) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.42) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

