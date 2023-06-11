Analysts Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target at $42.57

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.46) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.53) in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 55 ($0.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

boohoo group stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $18.54.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

