Analysts Set Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Target Price at $3.09

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

CANO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cano Health

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health Stock Up 6.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

