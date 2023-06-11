Analysts Set Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Target Price at $3.09

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.09.
CANO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cano Health
In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
