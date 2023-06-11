Analysts Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Price Target at $113.89

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,652 shares of company stock worth $10,500,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $116.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.