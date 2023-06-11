Analysts Set Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) PT at $3,120.00

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,120.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 2,850 ($35.43) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Experian Stock Down 1.8 %

Experian stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

