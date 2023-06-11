Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target at $20.17

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.