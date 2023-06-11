Analysts Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 724.29

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 724.29 ($9.00).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INF shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.32) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.45) to GBX 690 ($8.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.01) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Informa Price Performance

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 707.20 ($8.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 701.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 668.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 498.80 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 732.80 ($9.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,828.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

