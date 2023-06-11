Analysts Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Price Target at $76.33

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $53.87 on Thursday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

