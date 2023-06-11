Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) PT at $60.05

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after buying an additional 1,920,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,398,000 after buying an additional 844,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.8% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after buying an additional 391,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 5.84%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

