Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Price Target at $41.00

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
PAR Technology Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
