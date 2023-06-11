Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Price Target at $41.00

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

PAR Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAR Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PAR Technology by 387.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

