Analysts Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $23.38

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RF opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after buying an additional 3,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

