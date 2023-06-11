Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) PT at $13.67

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHF. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 0.7 %

WHF opened at $12.82 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 186.84%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $98,982.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,412.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,503 shares of company stock valued at $590,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.