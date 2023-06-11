Analyzing AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) and Its Rivals

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) is one of 354 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -492.87% -60.99% -14.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 306 1474 3724 38 2.63

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 87.87%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -3.52 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $125.85 million -$739,692.31 -66.42

AXIM Biotechnologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of diagnostic healthcare solutions. Its product categories include Eye Health, SARS-CoV-2, and fentanyl neutralizing antibody test. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

