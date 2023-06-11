APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,231 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of APA worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in APA by 1,863.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 1,243,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

