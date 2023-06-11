Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 33,286 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.43% of Amdocs worth $156,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,128,000 after purchasing an additional 66,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,358,000 after buying an additional 464,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,372,000 after purchasing an additional 402,578 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,657,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

