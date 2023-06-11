Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 52,656 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,993,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,656 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $223,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

