Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 2,289,502 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289,502 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of CNH Industrial worth $102,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.